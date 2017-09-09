Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott (6) Game Suspension On Hold For Now

TMZ reports a federal judge in Texas has agreed with the NFL Player’s Association that Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliot did not receive a fair hearing in front of an arbitrator on his appeal of the domestic violence punishment and has granted a preliminary injunction against Zeke’s (6) game suspension. This means there’s a strong likelihood that Elliott will play the entire NFL season.

The judge said there was a “cloud of fundamental unfairness” in the proceedings and that two “gross errors” were made in the arbitration:

not including accuser Tiffany Thompson as a witness not including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as a witness

The next step for the NFL could be filing an emergency motion, challenging the court’s ruling. Winning that, is unlikely.

Now, the National Football League Players Association has the opportunity to have Elliott’s (6) game suspension completely voided, which could be a long process, allowing Zeke to play until the case is settled and a judge’s ruling.

Story developing …