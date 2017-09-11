The Age You Become BORING and What You Can Do About It!

By Blake Powers
Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

METRO reports Airbnb surveyed 2,000 people concerning the age at which they feel men and women… become boring!

Age 27 was thought to be the most outgoing age.

Now, here is when men and women become the most boring.

Men

  • age 39

Women

  • age 35

The primary reason is due to life’s responsibilities.

Here are (3) Things That Can Make You A Fun Exciting Person according to the poll:

#3. Going out of the way to make a new friend

#2. Trying a new hobby

#1. Staying out until the early hours on a weekday

Well, here’s some better news!

At age 50, people often become more open to trying new things again.

See the complete Top 10 things that can make you a fun exciting person HERE.

 

 

