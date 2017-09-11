A Collection Of Idiots During Hurricane Irma

By Jody Dean
(Photo by NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images)

Irma might be the most videoed event in history.

Some of what’s come out of Florida has been terrifying, some of it fascinating – and plenty, too dumb for words. Like this guy, who gets taken out by one of Irma’s waves while trying to snap a pic at the Southernmost Point.

 

The video above has lead us to a new term…the Hurricidiots. In case you need more proof of the idiocracy.

<a class=”twitter-moment” href=”https://twitter.com/i/moments/906880273425555462″>These stormchasers in the Florida Keys are crazy af</a>
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And one more just for fun. This guy is literally kite surfing in the middle of a hurricane!

And there you have it. The hurricidiots.

Listen Live