Check Out The First Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we have the third and hopefully final installment of Fifty Shades of Grey.

Ladies, they’re getting married! That’s right, Anastasia and Christian are finally taking their relationship to the next level in Fifty Shades Freed.

Apparently, marriage is boring. So much so that Anastasia has to get kidnapped??? Or at least that’s what it looks like anyway. After the lavish wedding and honeymoon, things take turn. The final moments of the trailer, we see Anastasia get grabbed by a stranger holding a knife to her throat.

Oooooohhhhhh, scary. Bet Christian saves her.