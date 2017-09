Would you get your haircut by a guy using fifteen pairs of scissors at the same time?

We’ve found the real-life Edward Scissorhands! His real name is Sadiq Ali. He’s a trained professional barber with a unique technique…fifteen pairs of scissors at the same time.

He has several celebrity clients. People line up to see him daily! However, he only sees twenty clients a day in order to maintain that standard of haircut.

You have to admit, he is efficient.