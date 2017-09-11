Jody’s Son Made It Up & Down Long’s Peak Safely

Nolan made it up and down Long’s Peak safely.

Exhilarated and exhausted, they set out just after 1am Sunday.

Best part of the weekend was hearing from my daughter-in-law that they’d made it to the top around sunrise, and that they still had lots of daylight to get back down.

I really did not sleep well Saturday night. Usually he tells me after he does these things.

Oh, and one of my “friends” sent me an article about Long’s Peak that’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever read. You can read the entire article HERE. Gee, thanks.