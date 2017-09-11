Kristen Bell Is The Real Hero Of Hurricane Irma, Entertaining Senior Citizens In Her Orlando Hotel

Actress Kristen Bell has been keeping herself busy during Hurricane Irma. Aside from being stuck in Orlando in the middle of a hurricane, she’s making the most of her time there.
It all started with her hurricane prepping skills. Not only did she get supplies for herself, but she was in the trenches helping other get ready for the storm.
Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors – it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.
Not too long after she posted this picture, her Frozen costar Josh Gad took to Instagram to thank her for saving his parents! Apparently, his entire family were stranded in Florida. Kristen managed to get his mom, dad, brothers, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew a hotel room at her hotel. He called her an “angel”.
So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!
And her story just keeps getting better and better. In that same hotel where she put the Gads up, a senior living center had also been evacuated there. For the last few days, Kristen has been entertaining and spending time with these seniors, as well as the rest of the hotel guests.
She called Bingo!
She ate dinner with a group of seniors.
She even sang “You Are My Sunshine” with this precious man.
It looks like her new crew is enjoying having her around too.
And it looks like her kindness is infectious. The spa center offered up free massages to the elderly.
And for her most recent post…wheelchair races!
We love it!