Kristen Bell Is The Real Hero Of Hurricane Irma, Entertaining Senior Citizens In Her Orlando Hotel

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Actress Kristen Bell has been keeping herself busy during Hurricane Irma. Aside from being stuck in Orlando in the middle of a hurricane, she’s making the most of her time there.

It all started with her hurricane prepping skills. Not only did she get supplies for herself, but she was in the trenches helping other get ready for the storm.

Not too long after she posted this picture, her Frozen costar Josh Gad took to Instagram to thank her for saving his parents! Apparently, his entire family were stranded in Florida. Kristen managed to get his mom, dad, brothers, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew a hotel room at her hotel. He called her an “angel”.

And her story just keeps getting better and better. In that same hotel where she put the Gads up, a senior living center had also been evacuated there. For the last few days, Kristen has been entertaining and spending time with these seniors, as well as the rest of the hotel guests.

She called Bingo!

She ate dinner with a group of seniors.

Dining with all my new friends! #irma #hurricaneirma

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

She even sang “You Are My Sunshine” with this precious man.

It looks like her new crew is enjoying having her around too.

Guys, Corey cries when she's happy too!!!! #soulmates #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

And it looks like her kindness is infectious. The spa center offered up free massages to the elderly.

And for her most recent post…wheelchair races!

We love it!

 

