Miss Texas Gives Scathing Rant On President Donald Trump’s Charlottesville Response During Miss America Pageant

During last night’s Miss America competition, each contestant was given twenty seconds to answer a question from one of the judges regarding a current issue facing the United States.

Miss Texas Morgana Wood only needed fifteen.

Wood went on a scathing taking of President Donald Trump not responding immediately condemning the actions of white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia last month. Wood’s full speech is as follows:

I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.

Check out the video for yourself below!

Via HuffPost