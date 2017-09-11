Miss Texas Gives Scathing Rant On President Donald Trump’s Charlottesville Response During Miss America Pageant

During last night’s Miss America competition, each contestant was given twenty seconds to answer a question from one of the judges regarding a current issue facing the United States.

Miss Texas Morgana Wood only needed fifteen.

Wood went on a scathing taking of President Donald Trump not responding immediately condemning the actions of white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia last month.  Wood’s full speech is as follows:

I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack.  And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country.  That is the number one issue right now.

