Stephen King’s “It” Sets NEW Box-Office Record!!!

By Blake Powers
BANGOR, ME - SEPTEMBER 06: Stephen King attends a special screening of 'IT' at Bangor Mall Cinemas 10 on September 6, 2017 in Bangor, Maine. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros./New Line’s crazy-clown-fest, Stephen King’s It, officially had the biggest opening weekend for a horror movie… ever!

This past summer was one of the worst for film companies and theaters, but thanks to It, tickets for the much anticipated movie were flying out of box-offices, concessions stands were filled with the aroma most oh-so-love, and seats were filled.

According to Forbes, over 4,100 screens across the U.S. were showing the movie, and It took in $124 million, averaging $30,000 per screen. It had the widest release ever for a Rated R film.

It has yet to open in Mexico, France, Germany and speculation is for the movie to eventually take in $500 million, worldwide.

If you’ve seen It, what are your thoughts on the film?

 

