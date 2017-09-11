Tony Romo is Drawing Rave Reviews for His Broadcast Debut

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tony Romo be Killin it in the broadcast booth.

Not bad for a first day. Tony Romo made his broadcast debut on Sunday calling the Oakland Raiders-Tennessee Titans game alongside Jim Nantz. Tony brought a lot of enthusiasm to the booth along with a veteran QB’s eye. Romo was calling out defensive formations and offensive tendencies, which he broke before the snap every time. Twitter was blowing up with people raving about how much they like Romo’s commentary. Romo will only get better with time in the booth. Can’t wait for him to call the Cowboy game.

