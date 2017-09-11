VIDEO: Jim Carrey Drops Jaws With His Honest and Colorful Opinion On Fashion Icons

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: E! Live, Harper's Bazaar's ICONS event, Jim Carrey, New york fashion week

What is up… with Jim Carrey?

E! News Catt Sadler caught up with him on the red carpet during New York Fashion Week at Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS event on Friday … well… ahem… after a little round-’em-up… which proceeded to become what some feel is one of Jim’s most bizarre interviews… ahem… ramblings…. ever!

However, was Jim simply saying, what others want to say, but won’t?

Comments on YouTube include:

Rez Ema
What does GOD look like? He looks like YOU without the EGO.
Matthew Walsh
Good for him. ***k Hollywood bullshit. They tout about change and about helping…they contribute nothing to society but a cheap laugh. I want to see Kanye or Bieber filling sandbags in Florida if they really want to do something useful.
Colvane
Ah, the fashion industry… the only people on the planet more insipid and self absorbed than Hollywood. I LOVE 0:49 where she tries to suggest that fashion “icons have the power to make CHANGE” and “inspire others”. What exactly does making a bra out of a couple of flowerpots and putting guys in dead hooker makeup and virgin killer sweaters made of used garbage bags do to “make change” or “inspire”?
What are your thoughts??
More from Blake Powers
