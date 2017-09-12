Bruno Mars Gets Own Primetime TV Special; To Air In November On CBS

Filed Under: Apollo Theatre, Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, cbs, Harlem, Primetime, Special, Television, TV
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Bruno Mars will soon be heading to your television screens!

The Grammy award-winning singer taped a brand new special last Saturday, that will air over primetime television this coming November.  News started to spread after Mars and his band, The Hooligans,were spotted filming atop the Apollo Theatre’s famous marquee, an act which obviously was not easy to conceal from the public.

Along with the performance, the special, titled Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, will follow Mars as he travels through Harlem, “visiting, singing and entertaining locals in exciting, intimate, must-see moments.”

The special will continue to film more segments in the upcoming weeks, and it is scheduled to air November 19th on CBS.

Via Rolling Stone

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live