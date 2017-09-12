Excellent Time To Sell Your Iphone

By Blake Powers
CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the new iPhone X during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple is holding their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they are expected to unveil a new iPhone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With Apple’s fall unveil of new products today, Fox Business reports tech buy-back site Decluttr.com claims now is an excellent time to sell an iPhone and receive up to 25% more.

iPhone resale values are generally higher than Android phones, here is what you can expect:

Model Trade-in Value
iPhone 7 Up to $451
iPhone 6s Plus Up to $288
iPhone 6s Up to $287
iPhone 6 Plus Up to $207
iPhone 6 Up to $174
iPhone 5s Up to $85
Galaxy Note 5 Up to $140
S7 Edge Up to $192
Galaxy Note 4 Up to $92
Galaxy S6 Edge Up to $126
Galaxy S6 Up to $115

