Excellent Time To Sell Your Iphone

With Apple’s fall unveil of new products today, Fox Business reports tech buy-back site Decluttr.com claims now is an excellent time to sell an iPhone and receive up to 25% more.

iPhone resale values are generally higher than Android phones, here is what you can expect:

Model Trade-in Value

iPhone 7 Up to $451

iPhone 6s Plus Up to $288

iPhone 6s Up to $287

iPhone 6 Plus Up to $207

iPhone 6 Up to $174

iPhone 5s Up to $85

Galaxy Note 5 Up to $140

S7 Edge Up to $192

Galaxy Note 4 Up to $92

Galaxy S6 Edge Up to $126

Galaxy S6 Up to $115

Learn more HERE!