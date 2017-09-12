Excellent Time To Sell Your Iphone

With Apple’s fall unveil of new products today, Fox Business reports tech buy-back site Decluttr.com claims now is an excellent time to sell an iPhone and receive up to 25% more.
iPhone resale values are generally higher than Android phones, here is what you can expect:
Model Trade-in Value
iPhone 7 Up to $451
iPhone 6s Plus Up to $288
iPhone 6s Up to $287
iPhone 6 Plus Up to $207
iPhone 6 Up to $174
iPhone 5s Up to $85
Galaxy Note 5 Up to $140
S7 Edge Up to $192
Galaxy Note 4 Up to $92
Galaxy S6 Edge Up to $126
Galaxy S6 Up to $115
Learn more HERE!