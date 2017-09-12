Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Youngest Son Arrested

By Blake Powers
Jean-Claude Van Damme (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s youngest son, 21-year-old Nicholas Van Varenberg, was arrested Sunday in Tempe, AZ for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to TMZ.

TMZ was told police received a call to check on Varenberg due to him punching his building’s elevator. When police arrived, they found a blood trail leading to his apartment. After a conversation with him and his roommate, police discovered his injured hand.

 

Twenty minutes after the officers left, Varenberg’s roommate ran downstairs, claiming Varenberg had held him at knifepoint, and he had escaped.

Story developing…

