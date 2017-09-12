Meet The Couple Married For 75 Years Who Both Share A Name With Devastating Hurricanes Harvey And Irma

Harvey and Irma Schluter have been married for 75 years.

When they were first told of the two devastating hurricane that bear both their names, at first they didn’t believe it. “The kids were here and they were telling me about the hurricanes, and I thought they were just goofing around. I said, ‘What are you kids talking about?’ They’re always trying to mess around to get me on something.”

The couple, from Spokane, Washington, have been married since 1942, and in their 75 years together, have fostered over 120 children, many of whom had physical or developmental disabilities. They admittedly do not know a lot about hurricanes, but are glad to live far from their reach. Irma said, “I don’t know anything much about hurricanes, we don’t have them here in Spokane, but they look terrible, terrible. I’m glad we’re not around that kind of thing because that would just blow you to death.”

The World Meteorological Organization rotates six list master lists for tropical storms over the Atlantic, with names often being recycled for minor storms. However, if a storm is devastating enough, the names will be retired. Likely, “Harvey” and “Irma” will both be retired from future use.

