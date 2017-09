Georgio Tavecchio has been on the Oakland Raiders practice squad for almost 5 years. Being behind a future Hall of Fame kicker like Sebastian Janikowski meant little chance of getting to play, until Janikowski got hurt.

Last week, Tavecchio was promoted to the active roster – and Sunday played his first game. How’d he do?

Four field goals, including two 52-yarders. And to top it all off, Tavecchio got the game ball.