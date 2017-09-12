Whoops! Ted Cruz’s Twitter Account Liked A Porn Video

Filed Under: Liked, Porn, Republican, Senator, Ted Cruz, Texas, twitter, Video
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Life was so much easier before social media. Now we live and die by our fat fingers and “like” buttons.

Senator Ted Cruz is the latest victim in the Twittersphere. Why? Apparently, he liked a two minute long porno video.

Yes, Ted Cruz actually liked porn on twitter tonight.

Now, we don’s exactly know what happened. It could have been Cruz or a staff member. His account could have been hacked. Perhaps he just accidentally hit the heart button. Or maybe he’s just being honest with us, letting the world know that he’s a porn supporter.

Of course the “like” has already been “unliked”. Cruz’s spokeswoman already took to Twitter to explain…

Ok, maybe not explain, but let everyone know that Cruz was no longer supporting this film.

 

