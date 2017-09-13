Chip & Joanna Gaines Bring Hearth & Hand Product Line To Target

Good news! Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their brand to Target!!!!!!!!!!!!

Your favorite “Fixer Uppers” have a new home and lifestyle line called Hearth and Hand which will be sold exclusively at Target. The couple made a surprise visit to Minnesota on Tuesday to break the news to Target team members.

Of course there are other retailers who deal with Chip and Joanna approved items, but this will be their first time working with a retailer on the actual designs. That means all original Chip and Joanna pieces!

Target is known for bringing in designers on a limited basis, but the Chip and Joanna deal is for several years. And in typical Target style, most of their items will be under $30.

Hearth and Hand hits store shelves on November 5th.