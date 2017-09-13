Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone X

On Tuesday, Apple dropped some major news. Coming in October, the iPhone X.

Maybe it’s just us, but it didn’t seem like Apple had the usual build up of excitement before the unveiling yesterday. With that said, Apple iPhone X video has the #1 trending spot on YouTube.

So what’s new on the X?

For starters, it’s edge to edge screen. There’s no home button. You unlock your phone by looking at it. They’ve added portrait lighting. It has the capability to charge wirelessly. It’s chip is the most powerful and smartest chip that’s ever been put in a smartphone. And the battery is supposed to last tow hours longer than the iPhone 7.

The iPhone X will cost you $999.