High Percentage of Adults Sleep With A Teddy Bear

StudyFinds.com has released a survey in which it learned 40% of Americans still sleep with a teddy bear!

Over 2,000 people were surveyed, and here is what else was learned:

Over 50% currently own a stuffed animal

56% say they’ve held onto their childhood stuffed animal for at least 20 years

72% want to keep their stuffed animal forever

It’s all about emotional attachment… 🙂

30% find comfort in their stuffed animal

22% remember the person who gave them their stuffed animal

19% think about the appearance of their’s.

The survey was done in August by a 3rd party firm for Build-A-Bear.

Do you still have a stuffed animal from your childhood?