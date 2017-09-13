High Percentage of Adults Sleep With A Teddy Bear

StudyFinds.com has released a survey in which it learned 40% of Americans still sleep with a teddy bear!
Over 2,000 people were surveyed, and here is what else was learned:
- Over 50% currently own a stuffed animal
- 56% say they’ve held onto their childhood stuffed animal for at least 20 years
- 72% want to keep their stuffed animal forever
It’s all about emotional attachment… 🙂
- 30% find comfort in their stuffed animal
- 22% remember the person who gave them their stuffed animal
- 19% think about the appearance of their’s.
The survey was done in August by a 3rd party firm for Build-A-Bear.
Do you still have a stuffed animal from your childhood?