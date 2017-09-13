High Percentage of Adults Sleep With A Teddy Bear

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Americans Sleep With Teddy Bears, Sleeping With A Teddy Bear, stuffed animals
Photo David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

StudyFinds.com has released a survey in which it learned 40% of Americans still sleep with a teddy bear!

Over 2,000 people were surveyed, and here is what else was learned:

  • Over 50% currently own a stuffed animal
  • 56% say they’ve held onto their childhood stuffed animal for at least 20 years
  • 72% want to keep their stuffed animal forever

It’s all about emotional attachment… 🙂

  • 30% find comfort in their stuffed animal
  • 22% remember the person who gave them their stuffed animal
  • 19% think about the appearance of their’s.

The survey was done in August by a 3rd party firm for Build-A-Bear.

Do you still have a stuffed animal from your childhood?

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live