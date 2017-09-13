VIDEO: Georgia Driver Slams Into Tree That Falls From Hurricane Irma

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Georgia, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Irma in Georgia

On Sept 11, April Baxter of Georgia was driving on Highway 92 north through Spaulding County, trying to flee the powers of Hurricane Irma, when a tree suddenly feel in her vehicle’s path.

According to a ViralHog YouTube posting, another driver witnessed the incident, “Driving home through hurricane IRMA, I was on HWY 92 heading north through Spalding County when a tree fell on the car in front of me. The woman was shaken up pretty badly, but she was okay. There was a risk for more trees falling, so she got in the police car. She remained there for safety until ambulance arrived, so I didn’t get to check on her after that.”

CNN reports Baxter experience minor injuries including a strained shoulder muscle.

Listen to what Baxter had to say about her experience, HERE.

