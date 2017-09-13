Which Of These (4) Ways To Eat Pizza Is Yours?

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: How You Eat Pizza Reflects Your Personality, Personality Traits, Pizza
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Daily Mail reports body language expert Patti Wood says the way you do everything, tells a story about yourself.

When it comes to the way you eat pizza, here is what Patti says.

  • Persons Who Fold Pizza Before Biting Into It – you’re a serious multitasker who does not stop to savor the finer things in life.
  • Persons Who Eat Pizza Crust First –  are “influencers,” who like to be dramatic, talk loudly and love getting attention.
  • Persons Who Eat Pizza With Knife & Fork – are a “supporter,” which means they are loyal and a reliable people person.
  • Persons Who Just Bite Into Their Pizza – are “careful correctors”, perfectionists who don’t like to mess around and want to get things right every time.

So, which of the (4) are you?

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live