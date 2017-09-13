Which Of These (4) Ways To Eat Pizza Is Yours?

Daily Mail reports body language expert Patti Wood says the way you do everything, tells a story about yourself.

When it comes to the way you eat pizza, here is what Patti says.

Persons Who Fold Pizza Before Biting Into It – you’re a serious multitasker who does not stop to savor the finer things in life.

Persons Who Eat Pizza Crust First – are “influencers,” who like to be dramatic, talk loudly and love getting attention.

Persons Who Eat Pizza With Knife & Fork – are a “supporter,” which means they are loyal and a reliable people person.

Persons Who Just Bite Into Their Pizza – are “careful correctors”, perfectionists who don’t like to mess around and want to get things right every time.

So, which of the (4) are you?