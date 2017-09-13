Liam Neeson Is Retiring From Action Films

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: 65 years old, Action Movies, Liam Neeson, TIFF
(Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

It’s truly a sad day. Liam Neeson is hanging up his very “special set of skills”. (Come on we all had that joke.)

He’s not quitting acting altogether, he’s just retiring from action movies due to his age. Neeson plans to focus on more serious roles. While in attendance at the Toronto International Film Festival, Neeson said…

“I’m like: ‘Guy’s I’m sixty-f******-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on.'”

Neeson does an have at least two more action flicks coming out in the near future. You’ll be able to see a few more of his moves in Hard Power and The Commuter.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live