Liam Neeson Is Retiring From Action Films

It’s truly a sad day. Liam Neeson is hanging up his very “special set of skills”. (Come on we all had that joke.)

He’s not quitting acting altogether, he’s just retiring from action movies due to his age. Neeson plans to focus on more serious roles. While in attendance at the Toronto International Film Festival, Neeson said…

“I’m like: ‘Guy’s I’m sixty-f******-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on.'”

Neeson does an have at least two more action flicks coming out in the near future. You’ll be able to see a few more of his moves in Hard Power and The Commuter.