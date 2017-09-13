O.J. Simpsons Prison Release Date and Location Being Kept Secret

TMZ reports when O.J. Simpson is released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, the media will have to cover (18) exit points just to get a glimpse of him because prison authorities are concerned about his safety, media chasers, and are keeping the exact date and exit, secret!

Simpson has told prison officials he doesn’t want to deal with the media when he leaves. TMZ sources say prison officials are saying Simpson’s release will be handled by them… not O.J.

Avoiding the media during his prison exit is a wise move by O.J., which will probably help create a stronger desire to interview him.

Remember what happen to Caitlyn Jenner’s TV show and public interest? Too much media attention equals letting air out of a balloon. Little interest.