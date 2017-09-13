O.J. Simpsons Prison Release Date and Location Being Kept Secret

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, Media, O.J. Simpson, Prison, Prison Release, Remove term: Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada Lovelock Correctional Center
LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson (C) reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

TMZ reports when O.J. Simpson is released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, the media will have to cover (18) exit points just to get a glimpse of him because prison authorities are concerned about his safety, media chasers, and are keeping the exact date and exit, secret!

Simpson has told prison officials he doesn’t want to deal with the media when he leaves. TMZ sources say prison officials are saying Simpson’s release will be handled by them… not O.J.

Avoiding the media during his prison exit is a wise move by O.J., which will probably help create a stronger desire to interview him.

Remember what happen to Caitlyn Jenner’s TV show and public interest? Too much media attention equals letting air out of a balloon. Little interest.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live