Randy Travis Sues Texas Over 2012 Naked DWI Arrest Video

Things were bad for Randy Travis back in 2012. Things really came to a head when he crashed his Trans Am, walked naked to a convenient store, while cussing at and threatening the arresting police officers.

As in most arrests, there is video footage of the incident. However, it may never see the light of day. Travis’ people have been fighting in court for years of whether or not the video footage should be released. Up until yesterday, the courts had ruled the tape is fair game, everything but images of Travis below the waist.

Apparently, partial release of the footage wasn’t the result Travis’ lawyers were looking for and have decided to take the case to a federal level. The federal lawsuit claims Travis has privacy rights, basically arguing that since he was exhausted, intoxicated and medicated…this falls under his private medical records.