EMBARRASSING: Texans Rank In The Top 5 Worst Drivers In School Areas Across America

According to CBS 11, Zendrive measured phone use and aggressive driving of 4,000,000 U.S. drivers around 75,000 schools and learned Texas has (3) of the Top 5 national rankings for worst drivers near schools!

#5 – Covenant Charter School – Dallas

#3 – Pegasus School of Liberal Arts & Sciences – Dallas

#1 – Trinity Downtown Lutheran Church and School – Houston

Over 36 schools in Dallas County and over 24 schools in Collin and Tarrant County received an F grade for driver safety near those schools.

Whoa! Texans are better than this and can correct this… NOW!

Share this with family and friends across Texas, especially in the DFW area.