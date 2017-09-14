EMBARRASSING: Texans Rank In The Top 5 Worst Drivers In School Areas Across America

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Aggressive Drivers, Driver Safety, Driving In School Zone, School Zone Driving, School Zones, Texas Drivers
Photo: Don Murray/Getty Image

According to CBS 11, Zendrive measured phone use and aggressive driving of 4,000,000 U.S. drivers around 75,000 schools and learned Texas has (3) of the Top 5 national rankings for worst drivers near schools!

#5 – Covenant Charter School – Dallas

#3 – Pegasus School of Liberal Arts & Sciences – Dallas

#1 – Trinity Downtown Lutheran Church and School – Houston

Over 36 schools in Dallas County and over 24 schools in Collin and Tarrant County received an F grade for driver safety near those schools.

Whoa! Texans are better than this and can correct this… NOW!

Share this with family and friends across Texas, especially in the DFW area.

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live