Equifax Breach In Argentina Due To Using The Username & Password “Admin”

Things just keep getting worse for Equifax.

Last week, the company was involved in a credit report data breach of epic proportions. This week, an entirely new breach hits Argentina.

Now if you are wondering what the Argentina breach has to do with the United States, well, it may very well explain how such a breach happened in the first place. To make a long story short, the Argentina branch was using an online tool with the username and password of “Admin”.

What the actual heck??? Admin? That’s like the password they give you for your first login! You’re supposed to change that login immediately!

Again this incident isn’t connected to the U.S. in any way, but is perhaps some good insight into what happened here.

The website in Argentina has already been shut down.