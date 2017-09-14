FIRST LOOK: “Red Sparrow” – starring Jennifer Lawrence

Dominika Egorova is a prima ballerina who is devoted to her art and her mother. She has pushed her mind and body to the max and suffers a career-ending injury. Now, what will she and her mom do?

Dominika is soon manipulated into being the newest recruit for “Sparrow School”, which is a secret intelligence service that specializes in training the minds and bodies of young people to become human weapons.

The training is sadistic, perverse and turns her in the most dangerous Sparrow ever created.

Dominika must learn to balance who she was with who she’s becoming and eventually accept or deny the trust of an American CI agent who insists he is the person she can trust.

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Justin Haythe

Based upon the book by: Jason Matthews

Produced by: Peter Chernin, Steve Zaillian, Jenno Topping

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons

Red Sparrow, In Theaters March 2, 2018