Proof that there’s a buyer for everything.

The most controversial photograph if the year may have a new home soon. According to sources close to Tyler Shields, the photographer behind Kathy Griffin’s beheaded Donald Trump photo, has had over 1,000 offers to buy the picture. However, the biggest number goes to an art collector, who offered $150,000 for the pic.

Shields apparently passed on the deal though.

Kathy Griffin photographed with 'beheaded' Trump – New York Post https://t.co/5xbAimSF48 pic.twitter.com/GcwxtIeQ5u — Tom's Facebook Page (@TomOnFacebook) June 2, 2017

Honestly, who would want a beheaded anybody hanging above the fireplace???