Man Drops $3k on Engagement Ring, Then Drops Ring in Pond

A Kansas City man endured the biggest mistake of his life recently when he attempted to propose to his girlfriend.

DROP IT LIKE IT’S HOT: A man drops a $3,000 engagement ring into a Kansas City pond after proposing to his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/UGVHalo72g — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) September 12, 2017

Seth Dixon had the great idea of proposing to his girlfriend Ruth on bridge in a park in Kansas City. He had the ring. He had a friend filming the proposal. And then, he fumbled – and had to watch the $3,000 ring fall through a crack in the wooden bridge and into a pond.

Seth and Ruth and a bunch of other people jumped into the pond to find the ring.

The next day, they hired someone to scan the bottom with a metal detector.

As a last ditch effort, Seth and Ruth set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for the ring. (The Kansas City Star)