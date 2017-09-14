Man Drops $3k on Engagement Ring, Then Drops Ring in Pond

A Kansas City man endured the biggest mistake of his life recently when he attempted to propose to his girlfriend.
Seth Dixon had the great idea of proposing to his girlfriend Ruth on bridge in a park in Kansas City. He had the ring. He had a friend filming the proposal. And then, he fumbled – and had to watch the $3,000 ring fall through a crack in the wooden bridge and into a pond.
Seth and Ruth and a bunch of other people jumped into the pond to find the ring.
The next day, they hired someone to scan the bottom with a metal detector.
As a last ditch effort, Seth and Ruth set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for the ring. (The Kansas City Star)