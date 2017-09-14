Photos Of What Disney World Looks Like After Hurricane Irma

Guests at the famous Disney World theme park have been posting pictures of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. The park closed its door on Sunday and Monday, marking only the sixth shutdown in the parks history. The most recent of which was during Hurricane Matthew back in 2016. Disney did decide to reopen the park on Tuesday, but they say the water parks will remain closed for the time being.

Though the damage to the park was minimal compared to other ares, the destruction is still visible. You can check out all the pics from the park below.

A look at damage around the Epcot Resorts area due to #HurricaneIrma#IrmaWDW

1/2 pic.twitter.com/4hvpqm8o85 — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) September 11, 2017

A look at Epcot this morning. Trees down and flooding, but it doesn't look like any major damage occurred#IrmaWDW pic.twitter.com/KRvy9Sqr51 — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) September 11, 2017

Tree of life is OK! The same can't be said for some surrounding trees. Sorry about quality. @WDWNT pic.twitter.com/DkXfuR6LQD — Osborne Lights (@osborne_lights) September 11, 2017

Via TIME