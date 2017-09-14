Restaurant Employee Fired For Tip Complaint Tweet Against Country Star Jason Aldean

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Black Sheep Burrito & Brews in West Virginia, jason aldean, Job Termination, Tip Complaints, twitter, West Virginia
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Jason Aldean performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on August 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Last week, Country star Jason Aldean and his crew were performing in West Virginia, and ordered 60 burritos and a quesadilla from nearby Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, with a bill of around $500, according to TMZ.

The employee who handled the order felt Aldean (or his people) had left a terrible tip, and tweeted about it, insinuating Aldean was cheap!

A few days later, that employee… was canned!

 

A manager at Black Sheep told TMZ the employee was terminated due to company policy prohibiting such actions. Aldean/his people, had zero to do with the termination.

A rep for Aldean says their order “included an appropriate tip” and Aldean himself hadn’t had any contact with the restaurant or it’s employees.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live