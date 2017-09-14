Selena Gomez Had A Kidney Transplant Over The Summer

Most of her fans already know, Selena Gomez has been dealing with Lupus for years. In fact, the first time she ever took a break from her career, it was because of the side effects of Lupus.

Well, over the summer, Selena found out that she needed a kidney transplant. Instead of touring or doing press tours to talk about her new music, she was laying in a hospital bed next to one of her best friends preparing to get a new kidney.

That’s her friend Francia Raisa, who was able to give up her own kidney to help Selena.

Wow! Such an amazing story. And what a friend! Glad to know they are both doing well.