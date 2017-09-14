“Sopranos” Actor Frank Vincent Has Passed Away At The Age Of 80

One of the best mob actors in the biz has passed away.

Frank Vincent, best known for “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas” has died at the age of 80. While his official cause of death isn’t known, there are rumors circulating that he passed away due to complications from a prior heart surgery.

The Vincent family did release a statement about his death…

“Legendary actor and accomplished musician Frank Vincent has passed away peacefully at the age of 80 surrounded by his family on September 13, 2017. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Sadly, Vincent was scheduled to start work on three different movies in 2017 and 2018. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.