Terrifying Creature That Washed Up On Texas City Beach Has Been Identified As A Fangtooth Snake-Eel

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: congor eel, creature, EEL, fangtooth snake eel, garden eel, Monster, Teeth, texas city beach
(Photo by TENGKU BAHAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Dear God in heaven! What the heck is that???

It’s no surprise that several animals have been displaced due to Hurricane Harvey. However, it’s also managed to stir up some creepy creatures of the sea.

Preeti Desai was walking along Texas Beach when she discovered a scary monster fish thing that had washed up on shore. It’s like a giant snake dolphin with a million teeth.

Of course the Twitter jokes came rolling in. Several people compared this guy to the giant worms in “Tremors”.

Good news though! It is NOT the worm featured in “Tremors”. It’s actually a fangtooth snake-eel. At least that’s what Ben Frable, at the U.C. San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography, thinks it is. However, Dr. Kenneth Tighe believes there’s also a chance it could be a garden or conger eel.

Well ok then. It’s highly unlikely we will ever swim in the ocean again.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live