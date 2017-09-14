Terrifying Creature That Washed Up On Texas City Beach Has Been Identified As A Fangtooth Snake-Eel

Dear God in heaven! What the heck is that???

It’s no surprise that several animals have been displaced due to Hurricane Harvey. However, it’s also managed to stir up some creepy creatures of the sea.

Preeti Desai was walking along Texas Beach when she discovered a scary monster fish thing that had washed up on shore. It’s like a giant snake dolphin with a million teeth.

Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?? Found on a beach in Texas City, TX. #wildlifeid pic.twitter.com/9IUuuL65qh — Preeti Desai🌿 (@preetalina) September 6, 2017

Of course the Twitter jokes came rolling in. Several people compared this guy to the giant worms in “Tremors”.

looks like the monsters in Tremors 👽 pic.twitter.com/KBXARgPndw — Rodrigo Herrera (@YiyoHr) September 13, 2017

Good news though! It is NOT the worm featured in “Tremors”. It’s actually a fangtooth snake-eel. At least that’s what Ben Frable, at the U.C. San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography, thinks it is. However, Dr. Kenneth Tighe believes there’s also a chance it could be a garden or conger eel.

Well ok then. It’s highly unlikely we will ever swim in the ocean again.