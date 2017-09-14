“The Voice” Coach Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby #2

E!News reports Adam Levine and wfie Behati Prinsloo… are preggers!

Yesterday, Behati shared the news with her Instagram followers.

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Adam and Behati welcomed their first child into the world, daughter Dusty Rose, last September.

In February at his Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony, Adam told the crowd in his speech, “I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”

Look for Adam to return to The Voice for it’s 13th season, Monday the 25th.

Congrats to Adam, Behati and Dusty Rose, as their family grows.