This Poor Woman Had To Deal With A Stranger’s Feet In Flight

We’re just going to say it, DON’T take your shoes off on an airplane. It’s just plain rude! Nobody wants your feet near them, especially without a shoe. We don’t care if they smell like roses or chocolates or puppies…DO NOT TAKE YOUR SHOES OFF IN FLIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Now, if you happen to be one of “those” people who takes their shoes off, then puts them on the armrest in front of your seat, here’s how the person in front of you will respond.

Poor Jasmine. Ugggg. That is so gross! On the bright side, at least she had a fresh pedicure.