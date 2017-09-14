Watch Earth’s Real Time Wind Patterns & Ocean Currents With This Map

By Jody Dean
(Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

Has this summer’s wild weather got you fascinated by the science behind it? Spend some time with this timewaster.

It’s a real-time map showing at the wind patterns and ocean currents all over the world.

Want to see where hurricanes form off the coast of Africa? This will show you why they like it there so. You can watch winds pick up speed as they fly past the Himalayas, or even check out the Polar Vortex (always there, by the way).

And yes, that’s Jose – still churning around out there in the Atlantic Ocean.

