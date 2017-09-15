Alan Thick: Legal Maneuvers Continue Over His Estate

By Blake Powers
Alan Thicke and Tonya Callau arrive at the Heroes in Uniforms Charity Hockey Tournament and Gala March 22, 2002 in New York City. The proceeds of the gala will support the families of police officers, fire fighters and EMS workers affected by the World Trade Center tragedy. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

TMZ reports yesterday, a judge decided Robin and Brennan’s concern was misplaced, and threw out a petition they filed to block Alan’s widow Tanya Callau from challenging the prenup she signed with Alan Thicke. The judge ruled there was zero evidence Callau had intentions to mount a challenge.

Callau claimed this in July when she accused Robin and Brennan of filing legal documents to drag her through the media and make her appear as a greedy widow

At this point, the judge left if open for Robin and Brennan to file a new petition on the issue, but he would “need more specifics.”

Robin and Brennan’s attorney eludes this will be their next step, due to other disputed concerns including the distribution of Alan’s property.

Tanya is aiming for a portion of Alan’s ranch, the right to live there, and a percentage of his other assets.

