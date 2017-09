Want to have some fun? Try combining laughing gas and Instagram… :).

Yesterday, Jennifer Garner had some dental work done, and posted a video of herself afterwards, laughing, talking, and praising a song from the musical Hamilton.

Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Seems Jennifer was so moved by the song… ahem… and the anesthesia… lol!

Luv it!