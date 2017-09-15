HBO Filming Multiple Endings Of “Game Of Thrones” To Avoid Spoilers

No one really wants the ending of a story they have invested years into spoiled, and HBO doesn’t want some one to do that for those who prefer to wait and watch the ending of Game of Thrones.

According to The Morning Call, HBO programming president Casey Bloys, “I know in ‘Game of Thrones,’ the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens.”

Bloys continued, “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

Thank you, Casey Bloys!

Previously, HBO did the same with The Sopranos and AMC took similar steps with Breaking Bad.

In 1980, Texas favorite Dallas filmed endings with almost every primary character firing the gun, answering “Who Shot J.R.?” and that is one of the most watched TV episodes in television history.

My wife and I are slowly but surely catching up on Game of Thrones episodes and I feel we’ll miss watching it together. Maybe we’ll slow down a little to make it last longer… :).