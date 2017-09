A bit of a scary moment for actress Heather Locklear on Thursday evening.

Just before 6PM, Locklear drove her Porsche into a ditch in Thousand Oaks, California. Even though Locklear was awake and coherent at the scene of the accident, she was still taken to the hospital for assessment. Thankfully she managed to walk away with just a few minor injuries.

According to police, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved.