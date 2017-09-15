Man Captured On Video Abandoning Dog In Southern Dallas Turns Himself In

George Spears, 52 was caught red-handed on video abandoning an adorable pooch in Southern Dallas, near Teagarden Road and Dowdy Ferry Road.

It was the first time the cameras, installed specifically to record such instances, has captured an act of animal cruelty. Spears turned himself in to authorities, and an arrest warrant was issued after he admitted to dumping the dog as a favor to his sister who could no longer care for her.

Luckily, witnesses were able to track down the dog, later named Claira-Belle, and she put into the SPCA’s care where she was eventually adopted. The SPCA wrote in a statement on Facebook, “It marks the beginning of a close partnership between the SPCA of Texas and the Dallas Marshal’s Office in ongoing efforts to crack down on animal cruelty in the Dowdy Ferry and surrounding areas.”

Claira-Belle was adopted by a woman named Reagan, wh said she is doing “extremely well!”

Via WFAA