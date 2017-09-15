Mom Invents A Spray That Guarantees To Attract Bigfoot Within A Mile & A Half Radius

We are one step closer to finding Bigfoot.

Allie Megan Webb is a mother, a wife, and a bigfoot lover. She has single-handedly created her own “Bigfoot Juice” spray to lure the hairy ape-like creatures out of the woods. Brewed right in her very own kitchen, Webb is personally guaranteeing that the spray works!

Apparently, Webb did some testing with the help of the research group Bigfoot 911. Back in August, the group used the product in the woods of McDowell County. During that hunt, they did report a bigfoot sighting which made national news.

The spray itself has a woodsy smell. It also doubles as a bug spray. And it will cost you $7.