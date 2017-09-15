MOVIE REVIEWS: “American Assassin” & “mother!”

American Assassin – Rated R

American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton).

The pair are enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Critics: “American Assassin hits a few easy targets, but without enough style or wit to truly bring its characters to life — or stand out in a crowded field of more compelling spy thrillers”, 41% LIKE, according to Rottentomatoes.com

Blake: Great to see Michael Keaton expanding his return to the big screen, however my inside sources day American Assassin is rather generic and attempts to join the ranks of the Jason Bourne and Liam Neeson’s Taken franchise, but doesn’t. Spend your money during a matinee to see American Assassin, and not at any other time.

mother! – Rated R

A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.

Critics: according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “There’s no denying that mother! is the thought-provoking product of a singularly ambitious artistic vision, though it may be too unwieldy for mainstream tastes”, 73% LIKE

Blake: taking chances is what every actor must do in order to expand the public vision of their talents and my sources say mother! is a spiritually undertoned, raw, and bizarre peace of film art that many may feel better suited for a specialty/art theater, such as the Angelika. However, it’s a wide-release, and you may find yourself simultaneously compelled to watch, while telling yourself, “I’ll never watch it again.” I’m told, 3 of 4 stars!

On a grading scale of A – F, this weekend’ new movies combined earn a C+. mother! is the best and strangest choice.

Otherwise, there are still plenty of good movies to see including Dunkirk, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and according to the general consensus (not my own), Stephen King’s It.

Enjoy a movie this weekend!