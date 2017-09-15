Office Worker Memorializes A Dead Roach That’s Been In The Stairwell For A Year

Ahhhh, the stairwell. It’s a forgotten place where all sorts of interesting things collect throughout the years. In fact, our own stairwell here at KLUV has been home to many interesting things…a 3 month old potato chip, a smashed week old McDonald’s biscuit sandwich, and occasionally we will find some random item of clothing.

Needless to say, stairwells aren’t really a priority when it comes to cleaning. So why not have some fun with the stuff you find!

In this case, we have an employee who memorialized a dead cockroach. Apparently, it’s lifeless body has been laying in that stairwell for a year.

His poor roach family, they can’t get closure until the body is gone. RIP sir. You will not be missed.