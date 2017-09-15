Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas’ Lee Park

Another confederate statue bites the dust.

Dallas’ Lee Park is down a Lee…Robert E. Lee, as well as the horse he road in on. On Thursday afternoon, without any formal announcement, a crane was escorted to Lee Park for the removal of the statue.

As for the statue itself, no word yet on exactly what will happen to it. Looks like a special storage unit until a decision is made. There was an an art conservator on site to ensure the removal of the statue was handled properly, which would lead us to believe that it will end up in a museum.

The statue was erected and dedicated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936.