Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Sept. 15-17

If you're interested in the culture of Mexico, street festivals, Ocktoberfest (I know it's early), Native American culture, RVs, the Blues, home & gardening, wine, or comics, those are Weekend Things To Do In DFW!
Friday
- Viva Mexico – Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Dallas Market Hall – per their website, “This event is a yearly celebration hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico. The celebration consists of an official ceremony to celebrate the 207 Anniversary of the Independence of Mexico. The event will have a program that involves cultural activities and a formal/official ceremony. Remarks will be made afterwards, followed by the Grito Ceremony which will include American and Mexican National flags and anthems. Entertainment will include mariachi bands, Ballet Floklorico, and other musical groups. Food, beverages, and merchandise will be sold. A 20’x24’x24” stage will be erected for the event. Setup will begin at 1:00 p.m., Sept. 15 and teardown will be following the event. The event will require no street closures. The projected attendance is 2,000.”
Friday & Saturday
- Irving Main Street Event at Irving Heritage Park – their website notes, “This annual street festival in the heart of the Irving Heritage District celebrates the hometown feel of Irving with attractions for all ages. Each year thousands of people attend this family affair, which offers live music, the Manifolds on Main Street Car Show, free rides and activities for children, food and shopping. Admission is free both days! Friday evening features live music and free children’s activities. On Saturday the festival expands to include a car show, additional children’s entertainment and a Craft Marketplace with vendors selling crafts, jewelry, décor, apparel and more. All food and craft vendor spaces are full.”
Friday – Sunday
- Addison Ocktober Fest at Addison Circle Park – according to their website, “An authentic recreation of the Munich Oktoberfest, our event features more than 30 hours of continuous family-oriented entertainment. Serving special “Oktoberfest” Bier along with incredible German culinary fare, the festival also includes a Marketplace, music, and kid-friendly options like rides, midway games, and much more.
- 55th Annual National Championship Indian Pow Wow at Traders Village – per their website, “A Native American Pow Wow with colorful tribal dance contests, an arts & crafts show, tipis, honoring ceremonies, singing and much more will be part of the Annual American Indian Pow Wow. This annual event is a great time to visit with old friends and make new ones. Plan to join us for this colorful and interesting event, presented by the DFW Inter-Tribal Association, at Traders Village on September 15-17, 2017.
- Southwest RV Supershow at Dallas Market Hall – their website notes, “Technology, production and financing have all come together this year to create the best values ever for new RV’s. Whether you are interested in a small towable, a toy hauler, a fifth wheel, a Class A, Class B, Class C motor home, the THE SOUTHWEST RV SUPERSHOW has them all. Over the past few years, major advances in RV manufacturing and new state of the art assembly lines have produced incredibly new and modern RV’s that are affordable and jam packed with the latest in technological advances. Couple that with the present day low interest rates and aggressive dealers who want to sell you a new RV and you’re in for a GREAT DEAL. If you’ve ever thought about a new RV, this show will present to you a great opportunity to buy one. The 2018 models will be on display, as well as, the dealer closeouts on 2017 models. Manufacturers’ reps will be on hand to answer any questions the most serious RV’er will want to ask. We’ll have on-site financing. Perhaps best of all, our dealers will have very aggressive “Show Pricing” to assist in motivating your purchasing decision. So make your plans now to come to the 2017 THE SOUTHWEST RV SUPERSHOW. We’ll see you there!”
- Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park
- Collin County Home & Garden Show at Allen Event Center – according to their website, “We can help you get your Projects Solved! With thousands of square feet of exhibits you’ll find the latest in products and services for everything from builders, contractors, materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage, plants, landscape displays/materials, kitchenware, and much more.”
- 31st Annual Grapefest at Downtown Grapevine – per their website, “The 31st Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, is the largest wine festival in the Southwest United States. Celebrating the best of Texas wines – as well as wines from Finger Lakes region of New York and Niagara-on-the-Lake region of Canada – this four-day family-friendly festival is one Grapevine’s most anticipated events.
Saturday & Sunday
- Dallas Comic Show at Richardson Civic Center – their website notes, #DallasComicShow is a family-friendly event in the DFW area featuring exciting comic book and media guests, costumed characters, gaming and Anime content. Our mission is to bring back an affordable pop culture convention experience to the DFW area, something everyone can enjoy and embrace without breaking the bank. This is show run by fans and done for fans. We are here to make sure you have fun. Our inaugural shows were held at the Richardson Convention Center – in the Spring (April 23-24) and in late Summer (August 6-7). Our next event will be at the Irving Convention Center on February 11-12, 2017 – we also have two dates currently held for return shows at the Richardson Civic Center in 2017. We hope to see you there!”
