Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Sept. 15-17

Friday

Viva Mexico – Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Dallas Market Hall – per their website, “This event is a yearly celebration hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico. The celebration consists of an official ceremony to celebrate the 207 Anniversary of the Independence of Mexico. The event will have a program that involves cultural activities and a formal/official ceremony. Remarks will be made afterwards, followed by the Grito Ceremony which will include American and Mexican National flags and anthems. Entertainment will include mariachi bands, Ballet Floklorico, and other musical groups. Food, beverages, and merchandise will be sold. A 20’x24’x24” stage will be erected for the event. Setup will begin at 1:00 p.m., Sept. 15 and teardown will be following the event. The event will require no street closures. The projected attendance is 2,000.”

Friday & Saturday

Irving Main Street Event at Irving Heritage Park – their website notes, “This annual street festival in the heart of the Irving Heritage District celebrates the hometown feel of Irving with attractions for all ages. Each year thousands of people attend this family affair, which offers live music, the Manifolds on Main Street Car Show, free rides and activities for children, food and shopping. Admission is free both days! Friday evening features live music and free children’s activities. On Saturday the festival expands to include a car show, additional children’s entertainment and a Craft Marketplace with vendors selling crafts, jewelry, décor, apparel and more. All food and craft vendor spaces are full.”

Friday – Sunday

Saturday & Sunday

Dallas Comic Show at Richardson Civic Center – their website notes, #DallasComicShow is a family-friendly event in the DFW area featuring exciting comic book and media guests, costumed characters, gaming and Anime content. Our mission is to bring back an affordable pop culture convention experience to the DFW area, something everyone can enjoy and embrace without breaking the bank. This is show run by fans and done for fans. We are here to make sure you have fun. Our inaugural shows were held at the Richardson Convention Center – in the Spring (April 23-24) and in late Summer (August 6-7). Our next event will be at the Irving Convention Center on February 11-12, 2017 – we also have two dates currently held for return shows at the Richardson Civic Center in 2017. We hope to see you there!”

