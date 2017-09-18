80’s Soda “Jolt” Cola Returns Thursday

In 1985, the highly caffeinated beverage Jolt Cola hit the market as “All the sugar, twice the caffeine”, and was aimed at young professionals, teens, and anyone else who wanted a “jolt” from their soda.

All right, everyone form a nice, orderly line…⚡️ #relaunch #allthesugar #twicethecaffeine A post shared by Jolt Cola (@realjoltcola) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Uproxx reports Jolt Cola is returning this Thursday, and to be sold exclusively at Dollar General stores.

In a press release, Jolt spokeswoman Kathryn Lyons says, “Helping guide Jolt Cola’s resurgence in America is an exciting and challenging opportunity”–“This much-beloved brand embraces its market position as America’s first carbonated energy cola. Connecting Jolt to a

whole new generation of energy drink consumers will be exhilarating.”

The previous 12 ounce can ingredients included 71 mg of caffeine, 10 teaspoons of sugar, and 167 calories.

For those wanting a little less “jolt”, Jolt will offer “Jolt 25”, with just 25 calories per one ounce can.

I recall trying Jolt, and thought I was going to bounce off the ceiling! LOL!