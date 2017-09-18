Austin Woman Discovered By Fashion Agent While Working At Chipotle; 10 Days Later Is Walking Runway At New York Fashion Week

Remington Williams was scrubbing dishes at her job at Chipotle in Austin when she was approached by a strange man who introduced himself as a modeling scout.

He was offering Remington a change in career path, and luckily for her, she took his word. Not even a week later, she was being whisked away to New York City, the newest signee to DNA Models. Not even a week after that, Remington was walking the runway at New York Fashion Week, sharing the stage with established models like Gigi Hadid, and wearing such brands as Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs.

Every look in the Matty Bovan show was worth a double take. Thank you @kegrand and @babbym for letting me be apart of it. (Hair by @sydhayeshair and Makeup by @hungvanngo) A post shared by Remington Williams (@stuckinteenage) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

I put the cat in catwalk at @marcjacobs last night. Thank you so much @kegrand @bitton @themarcjacobs @diane.kendal and @guidopalau for putting this majestic show together! A post shared by Remington Williams (@stuckinteenage) on Sep 14, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Thank you @siesmarjan for giving me the most kickass outfit! This show was a blast. (Styled by @mariecbchaix Casting by @bitton Hair by @duffy_duffy Makeup by @thomasdekluyver Music by @michelgaubert) A post shared by Remington Williams (@stuckinteenage) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

The graphic design student already has several show lined up in Europe, for which she is preparing for by wearing heels to the grocery store. Williams said, “Models do not get enough credit for walking in those crazy shoes — they make it look so easy!”

Via NY Post